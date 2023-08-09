Hip Hop’s 50th Celebration Continues With Limited Edition MetroCards Featuring LL Cool J, Pop Smoke & Cam’ron

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary continues with commemorative MetroCards thanks to The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). Artists like LL Cool J, Pop Smoke and Cam’ron are part of the limited edition cards. Read more about this special collaboration and check it out inside.

Last Friday (Aug. 4), MTA announced commemorative MetroCards will be available throughout the subway system as part of a collaboration with Universal Music Enterprises and Hip Hop At 50 – Honoring 50 Years of Hip Hop: A Legacy of Rhythm, Revolution, and Soul.

Only 40,000 MetroCards featuring portraits of New York Hip Hop icons LL Cool J and Pop Smoke became available for purchase on Saturday, August 5 on a first come, first serve basis.

These two specialty cards were only available at select stations:

LL Cool J: Forest Hills

Pop Smoke: Canarsie-Rockaway Pkwy and New Lots Av

Cards are only available to purchase at MetroCard vending machines, which accept credit and debit cards as well as cash.

The next 40,000 MetroCards, featuring New York Hip Hop legends Rakim and Cam’ron, will be available later this month:

Rakim: Systemwide

Cam’ron: Systemwide

The limited edition versions of the transportation fare payment cards went on sale Saturday, highlighting the artists who were born and raised, using the same subways their specialty MetroCards will be sold.

LL Cool J was born in Queens. While the late rapper Pop Smoke was born and raised in Brooklyn. Rakim reps Long Island and Cam’ron was born and raised in East Harlem.

This special collaboration shows how influential Hip Hop is to the city of New York and the world at large. These artists continue to inspire the next generation of Hip Hop artists and have impacted music and pop culture.

Now, Hip Hop fans have an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Hip Hop and collect the special limited edition MetroCard to pass down to future generations.

Read more about out the limited edition MetroCards here.

Hip Hop’s 50th Celebration Continues With Limited Edition MetroCards Featuring LL Cool J, Pop Smoke & Cam’ron was originally published on globalgrind.com