KentheMan‘s latest album, “Back to 304’n,” is out now! It’s only right she tapped with Lore’l and Kyle on The Morning Hustle. The music on this project is an ode to being single and back outside says the Houston native!
KentheMan energy that resonates across generations and hard hitting bars invite fans to rewind and replay while getting ready. Ken says she wanted to make something fun and not too deep this time around. “I just wanted song the girls can get ready to.” Watch our full interview below and let us know.
KENTHEMAN Talks New Project Back To 304’N, Rap Girl Drama, Reality TV & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com
