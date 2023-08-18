Listen Live
Register to Win access to Burna Boy’s Album Listening Session

Published on August 18, 2023

HOT 107.9 and Atlantic Records are giving you a chance to “skip the line” and gain access to the listening session for Burna Boy’s new album entitled, “I Told Them” Tuesday August 22nd at an undisclosed location.

 

