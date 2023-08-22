One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital after a Mooresville home exploded late Monday night, according to Iredell County Emergency Management.

The explosion happened at midnight at a house on Barber Loop and Old Arborway Road, near Lake Norman. TMZ Sports reports that the home belonged to NFL defensive back Caleb Farley, who is currently with the Tennessee Titans.

The 24-year-old was not the victim, and was seen at the home debris Tuesday morning cooperating with authorities, Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson told TMZ.

Deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office came and reported a strong odor of natural gas on the property. When first responders got to the home, one person was leaving the home and was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Emergency officials. Another person was later discovered dead during a search of the rubble, according to officials.

The 6,391-square-foot home and many vehicles were destroyed. Officials haven’t yet determined what caused the explosion.

Dominion Energy issued the following statement:

Dominion Energy responded to an emergency on Barber Loop in Mooresville, where an explosion was reported at a customer’s residence. We are investigating the explosion in coordination with emergency personnel. Our prayers and sympathy are with the individuals impacted by this difficult event.

1 killed, 1 injured in explosion at Titans’ Caleb Farley home near Lake Norman was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com