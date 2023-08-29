Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Cocktails, Cars & Cigars

Published on August 29, 2023

You’re Invited!!!

Cocktails, Cars & Cigars is a lifestyle event where attendees can sample cocktails and cigars while admiring the hottest whips from BMW and artist in Atlanta! Set in midtown, your favorite DJs and artist set the mood for an evening to remember. GET YOUR CREW TOGETHER AND COME OUT FOR AN EVENING OF FOOD, MUSIC, AND LIBATIONS!

Cocktails, Cars & Cigars will send you on a journey of enjoying a plethora of refreshing cocktail options, cigar choices, gift bags and enjoy a live performance from National & Regional recording artist.

Tickets go on sale Monday, September 4th 

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS!

– Access to Cocktails, Cars & Cigars

– Receive Cocktails, Cars & Cigars souvenir bag

– Access to live performances

VIP TICKETS !

– Access to Cocktails, Cars & Cigars

– Receive Cocktails, Cars & Cigars  bag w/ souvenir bag

– Access to live performances

– Access to VIP area w complimentary food

