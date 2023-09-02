Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Damson Idris Her ‘Twin’ In Birthday Tribute Post

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is celebrating her boyfriend Damson Idris in the sweetest way. On Friday, the 26 year old socialite shared a sweet Instagram Story post in honor of her boo’s 32nd birthday, calling him her “twin.”

“Happyyyy Birthdayyyy twinnn!!!! I love youuuu,” the swimwear entrepreneur wrote alongside a photo of the Snowfall actor as he stood next to two giant chrome helium balloons that read, “32.”

She also shared a photo of the gorgeous couple hugged up as Idris had his arm wrapped around the SKN by LH founder while planting a sweet kiss on her forehead. Lori, who rocked a black mini dress and black leather boots, was all smiles as she leaned in to celebrate her boo. “Hope this year is extra special,” she wrote on this photo’s text.

Check out the posts below as shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

Lori’s sweet birthday tribute comes after the beauty has been sharing glimpses into the couple’s romance all summer long. From their lavish European getaway earlier this summer alongside Lori’s parents to their romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico just last month – Lori has been documenting it all!

“Living La Vida Loca ft. @yevrahswim ,” she captioned the tropical photo dump. Not only did the post show off some of the best looks from Lori’s newly launched swimwear line, but it also featured a smiling Idris enjoying a glass of wine with his arm wrapped around his boo.

The fashionable duo have been romantically linked since January of this year after first being spotted during a night out in December. The couple made their relationship Instagram official on the model’s 26th birthday, where they were seen leaving her birthday bash holding hands and of course, in their very best looks.

We just love seeing our girl being loved on properly! Happy birthday to Damson Idris!

DON’T MISS…

Lori Harvey Trends After Wearing A Denim Burberry Ensemble

5 Times Lori Harvey Was That Girl

Lori Harvey Is Stylishly Working The New York Fashion Week Streets In Hot Looks

Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Damson Idris Her ‘Twin’ In Birthday Tribute Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com