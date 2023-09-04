Sloppy: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Barred From Venice Water Taxi Company

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West and his alleged wife Bianca Censori got a little sloppy, pun intended. The couple has reportedly been banned by the Italian water taxi rental company where they were allegedly spotted engaging in some oral gratification.

The Venetian boat rental company claims Ye and his wife performed a lewd act, and in kind they have been banned, for life. As we previously reported, last Monday, Yeezy’s bare ass was photographed while his wife was also seen in a compromising (not for Mr. West) position. The consensus is the “Champion” rapper was received oral, and word is the local are none too pleased about it, including the owners of the watercraft he was traveling aboard.

Reports the Dail Mail:

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the company that rented the boat to West and Censori, have since spoken exclusively to Daily Mail Australia and confirmed the couple are ‘no longer welcome’ aboard their boats.

In its statement the company condemned the pair’s bawdy activity, while confirming it was ‘completely unaware’ what occurred on the boat the photos were made public.

‘On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.’

‘In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case.’

The statement continued, “Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

Sounds like it was a calculated affair. Next time, get a room.

