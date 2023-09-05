Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Hot 107.9 High School Football Blitz

Published on September 5, 2023

Join Hot 107.9’s own Manni Supreme Fridays nights starting September 8th for the Hot 107.9 High School Football Blitz as he broadcasts LIVE from some of the best high school gridiron action in Atlanta! There will be plenty of prizes and fun so check out the full schedule and we will see you there!

