JAY-Z To Host 007 Themed Blackjack Party With $1M Pot For Charity

JAY-Z is about to double down on his commitment to criminal reform. He is hosting a 007 themed party that will raise funds for those fighting the system.

Page Six is exclusively, and allegedly, reporting that the Brooklyn, New York native is planning yet another super exclusive charity event this year. Later this month he will host a party in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Players will have to pony up $100,000 dollars to buy in to the blackjack game where the winner will win a million dollars. Non players will have to pay $50,000 dollars to for general entry. It is rumored that the “99 Problems” MC got the inspiration from Michael Rubin’s yearly all white fourth of July party in The Hamptons.

While the invite list has not been publicly released some of the rumored attendees include Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Thee Stallion, several athletes, high profile CEO’s, hedge fund managers and more. Kevin Hart to serve as the emcee with Robert Kraft, Michael Rubin and Meek Mill are set to co-host. The party is said to be happening Saturday, September 30 at Ocean Casino Resort.

JAY-Z’s event will raise funds for REFORM Alliance; which aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing. You can read more about organization here.

