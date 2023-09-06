Full Circle: Beyoncé Pays Homage To Tia Mowry’s Former Girl Group Voices At Los Angeles Renaissance Show

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé has the most talked about tour of the year with the Renaissance World Tour. At her Bey Day show in Los Angeles, the star paid homage to many iconic performers including the late, great Tina Turner, Diana Ross and even Tamera and Tia Mowry. One fan pointed out how Beyoncé showed love to the Mowry twins’ former girl group in a medley on stage. Read more and watch the snippet and throwback clip of the Mowry sisters’ girl group inside.

The Renaissance World Tour has been legendary so far. Beyoncé’s birthday stop on Monday, September 4 was no different. The iconic performer gave fans the show of a lifetime with two impactful guest performances by Diana Ross and Kendrick Lamar. Though there were a few issues with their mics, fans were pleased to have witnessed pure history.

There are moments throughout the show where Beyoncé pays tribute to women like Turner, Lizzo, Grace Jones, Tierra Whack and more from entertainers to those who contributed to the ballroom culture that her album, Renaissance, was birthed from.

It was this clip that became a viral “Who Knew?” moment on the Internet after Monday’s show. One fan realized that while Beyoncé sang a medley rendition of “1+1,” she spotted Tia Mowry in the crowd and added a little extra to it. She sang a snippet of “Yeah, Yeah” from Tia and Tamera’s former girl group, Voices.

The Twitter user posted the clip saying, “So during 1+1 Beyonce spotted Tia Mowry and sang a snippet of Yeah, Yeah from Tia and Tameras girl group!!!! Iconic !! @TiaMowry.”

Check out the viral moment and a throwback clip of Voices below:

Beyoncé is no stranger to this song. She actually sang “Yeah, Yeah” as a child at a few showcases. One of which, her former Destiny’s Child group member, Kelly Rowland, remembered vividly. It was one of the sole reasons they started working alongside each other after Rowland recalled hearing Beyoncé’s powerful voice coming from “such a little body.”

Check it out below:

What a full circle moment!

