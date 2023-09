FREE Drake Tickets + Sprite Prize Pack! [Register Here]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

HOT 107.9 HAS TEAMED UP WITH MCDONALD’S & SPRITE IN HONOR OF 50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP AND MCDONALD’S $5 HIP-HOP MEAL FOR ANOTHER AWESOME GIVEAWAY…REGISTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO RECEIVE A SPRITE HIP-HOP 50TH ANNIVERSARY KIT AND QUALIFY FOR A GRAND PRIZE OF A SPRITE X HIP-HOP 50TH ANNIVERSARY BOMBER JACKET AND 6-PACK OR LIMITED EDITION HIP-HOP 50TH SPRITE AND TICKETS TO SEE DRAKE IN ATLANTA!

REGISTER NOW… THE CONTEST ENDS ON SEPTEMBER 22ND