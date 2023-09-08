HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shereé Whitfield’s audition tape goes viral on social media. The housewife shares her passion for fashion and prompts fans to dig up Nene Leakes’ audition tape as well. Check out both audition tapes inside.

In the viral video, Shereé talks about managing her very busy life as a full-time fashion designer, mom, wife and fitness enthusiast. The former RHOA star was committed to sharing the journey of launching her beloved fashion line, “She by Shereé.” The launch had a brief moment on the show, but never saw a full production run aside from a few t-shirts.

Shereé’s viral audition tape prompted fans to request someone upload the hilarious Nene Leakes’ audition tape. Naturally, Twitter did its’ thing and Nene’s tape from 2007 magically appeared as well.

Check out Sheree’s tape below:

In Leakes’ tape, she starts describing herself as “bougie, ghetto, and hood.” The adored reality star talks about how she’s capable of managing multiple businesses, but she also has no interest in taking “your sh*t.” The energy Leakes brought to her tape is what propelled Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise into the successful reality tv domain they have maintained for over a decade.

Check out Nene’s tape below:

These two “RHOA” stars are the reason the franchise exists. Fans had a full time reminiscing on what started Bravo’s successful Housewives run, recalling their favorite moments from each of the stars, respectively,

These audition tapes reflect why these stars were chosen to join the cast. The tenacity, authenticity and entertainment they brought carried the show for many seasons alongside the other original “RHOA” cast members.

Watch: ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Shereé Whitfield’s Original Audition Tape Goes Viral was originally published on globalgrind.com