Ciara & Lil Baby “Forever,” 38 Spesh ft. Conway The Machine “Speshal Machinery” & More | Daily Visuals 9.11.23

It’s been a while since Ciara’s enjoyed the praise that comes with dropping a hit record (no shots), and though you’d think being married to an NFL superstar would have her kicking back and enjoying her best life, Ciara’s still on her music grizzly and gets an assist from one of the music game’s brightest stars.

Linking up with Lil Baby for the visuals to “Forever,” Ciara and LB attend a beautiful wedding where they lend their support to the bride and groom before enjoying the festivities that come with such a blissful event. If you make Ciara a bridesmaid y’all know she’s stealing the show. Just sayin.’

On a harder note, 38 Spesh and Conway The Machine take it back to the block and in in their clip for “Speshal Machinery” politic in the trap house where they cook up bars to get heads nodding and bopping as they continue to show and prove they got that potent work.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Key Glock, The Soil Rises featuring Secc Baby, Hollywood Poppa, and Mo Shmoney, and more.

CIARA & LIL BABY – “FOREVER”

38 SPESH FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE – “SPESHAL MACHINERY”

KEY GLOCK – “PENNY”

XAVR, SEEC BABY, HOLLYWOOD POPPA & MOE SHMONEYY – “DON’T BELIEVE YOU MURDER”

PHORA – “HARD 2 FORGET”

TALIBANDO – “CELEBRITY STATUS”

EARTHGANG – “DIE TODAY”

HIGHLYY – “PEACE”

