Sukihana And Rollie Face Off In Wild ‘Baddies East’ Super Trailer

Zeus Network’s Baddies East will finally premiere on Sunday, September 17 at 8 pm on Zeus Network giving fans of the ever-popular franchise what we’ve (yes, I consider myself a baddie) been waiting for. Natalie Nunn and her hand-selected group of baddies are ready to get to the bag and all the drama that comes in between. And based on the official Baddies East super trailer that dropped a few days ago, there’s lots of it.

As previously reported, the Baddies East cast consists of HBIC Natalie Nunn, Chrisean Rock, Stunna Girl, Rollie, Biggie, Scottie, DJ Sky, Sky formerly of Black Ink Crew, Woah Vicky from social media fame, Mariah Lynn of Love & Hip Hop popularity, Bad Girls Club alum Camila, and newbies Teseski (Chrisean Rock’s sister), Smiley, Tee, Ahna Mac, and Siya (from Sisterhood of Hip Hop) with a special guest appearance by Sukihana.

The clip begins with the ladies all smiling as they travel from club hosting gig to club hosting gig around NYC, Washington DC, Baltimore, Philly, Atlantic City, Miami, and Jamaica. It isn’t long before the smiles fade and hands, feet, and whatever Sukihana could grasp in reach, are thrown.

Former Love & Hip Hop personality and artist Mariah Lynn finds herself fighting for respect after it is revealed her castmate was harboring her diamond chain. A tense exchange between Chrisean Rock and Woah Vickey eventually turns violent when Rock’s friend defends her honor because Chrisean is pregnant.

This season’s defining “Get your lick back” line seems to be Sukihana delivering the climatic, “get yo f*cking chain” before footage shows Mariah swinging on her new nemesis. Sukihana has her own brewing drama and gets into a screaming match with Rollie, whose dropped some pounds since we last saw her, before all hell seems to break loose. Rollie also fights Biggie, in a long-awaited match following their leftover beef from Baddies West. Even Natalie Nunn gets into a sparring match with Camila.

This cast definitely puts the bad in baddie. Tune in on Sunday, September 17 to watch it go down.

