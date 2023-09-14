Playboi Carti Previews New Music With Lil Uzi Vert & Travis Scott

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Playboi Carti commands an exceptional amount of fan appreciation despite just having two studio albums as he reportedly is working on his third release. Playboy Carti saw his name trending on social media after teasing a new track with Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott, drumming up even more anticipation for his upcoming project.

Playboy Carti, who turned 27 yesterday (September 13), hosted a massive birthday party in Atlanta with some of his Opium artists such as Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and others in tow. From the several images that made it to X, formerly known as Twitter, Carti had the joint rocking effortlessly.

It’s been three years since the release of Whole Lotta Red, which remains a favorite among Carti fans. And over the years, Carti would tease new music on social media but nothing would ever materialize but it appears that there is a project slated to come this year.

Carti teased new songs with past collaborators Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert, along with the DJ hosting the event playing plenty of Kanye West, also known as Ye. The atmosphere of the birthday party was electric and in several instances, Carti can be seen just soaking it all up.

According to reports, Playboi Carti is working on his third album, tentatively titled Narcissist or Music. There is no set release date.

Photo: Getty

