I’ve covered many red carpets during my career, but this year, I was treated like talent as I prepared to be an on-camera reporter on the 2023 Video Music Awards pink carpet. Get ready with me and get the deets on my red carpet style.

I arrived at the Tryp Hotel in Newark where I had a room to get ready with my very own glam squad! I’m a girl who knows what she likes, so in the weeks leading up I shared dozens of text messages explaining my personal style with stylist Danny Stylez, makeup artist Mandisa Vonette, and hair stylist Naira West. It was finally time to bring the vision to life.

“I researched some of your past looks, and gathered your sizes, and visuals that would suit your brand,” says Danny. “I shopped at boutiques, rental studios, and department stores for the look.” Being a top-heavy gal, Danny said he had his challenges finding the perfect fit, “but just worked with the proportions of a piece that would support your assets.”

Prep began with a fitting (even though it was love at first sight when I saw my final choice). From the moment I tried on HouseofCB’s Striped Bandage Midi Dress ($239), I knew she was the one.

Sis had a body on the hanger so I knew she would accentuate my shape and cinch my waist. Paired with Skims shapewear, I was starting to feel like it was all coming together.

After selecting my look, we moved on to my favorite part, hair and makeup. I found a comfy space while Mandisa began to prep my face for a beating.

Naira West had been prepping my Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Deep Wave HD Lace Front Wig for application by bleaching the knots, plucking the hairline, and priming the lace with foundation so it would blend seamlessly into my skin. Can we say melted?!

We complete the look with gold earrings and rings.

Style Diary: What I Wore To Cover The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com