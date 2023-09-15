Fresh Out: Drake and SZA Link for ‘Slime You Out’ [LISTEN HERE]

We’re just 7 days away from For All The Dogs, the highly-anticipated album from Drake. And, as promised, the Toronto star has hit us with his new song featuring SZA, titled “Slime You Out.”
While the album titled suggests a more harder-edged released, Drizzy is known for surprising fans with his musical direction. “Slime You Out” is definitely a more mellow cut, which lends itself to the Certified Lover Boy lane from a few albums prior.
Are you feeling the track? Will you be listening out for the full album upon its release Sept 22? Let us know. In the meantime, check out “Slime You Out” Below.
