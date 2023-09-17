Former NFL Star Turned Actor Thomas Q. Jones Narrates ‘Next Man Up’ Docuseries

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Despite its critics, the NFL continues to be a TV ratings juggernaut. And with the SAG/WGA strike, there are few new television and movie options. So it’s a good time for sports shows, even for the casual viewer.

Next Man Up: Inside the NFL Alumni Academy is another entry into the increasingly crowded universe of sports programming. It documents the struggles of men trying to return to the NFL. These are players who may have already been on practice squads or who have had multiple tryouts. Because the one certainty in the NFL is injuries, players are often needed in the most injury-prone positions – offensive and defensive linemen and running backs.

The NFL Alumni group includes NFL coaches and trainers who will help 15 former players get into NFL shape. It’s set at the NFL Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio, part of a 100-acre complex encompassing the NFL Hall of fame.

Former University of Virginia star turned NFL player turned actor Thomas Q. Jones is narrating the series.

“I’m excited to be an executive producer on this insightful docu-series, which showcases the trials and tribulations of aspiring NFL players,” Jones says. “Narrating this project allowed me to relive the emotional rollercoaster I experienced during my 12-year NFL career. Next Man Up is a must-see for football fans.”

The six-episode season tells the stories of players like 30-year-old Aaron Adeoye who has been a practice squad member of the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. Although the 6’6 Illinois native started out as a basketball player, his speed and athleticism led him to football, where he’s found limited success at various levels. NFL Alumi may be his last best chance to make a league roster.

The series debuted on Prime Video this week. All six episodes are available on demand.

