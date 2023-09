DJ FOR A DAY AT ONE MUSIC FEST!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

ARE YOU THE BEST DJ IN ATLANTA? HOT 107.9 HAS TEAMED UP WITH ONE MUSIC FEST TO GIVE ONE DJ IN ATLANTA THE OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN THE HOT DJ CORE AND BE A DJ AT ONE MUSIC FEST 2023!

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO ROCK 35,000 PEOPLE LIVE AT PPEIDMONT PARK AND ROCK THE SAME STAGE AS KENDRICK LAMAR, BRENT FIYAZ, MEGAN THEE STALLION AND MORE?

REGISTER NOW AND SUBMIT A 5-MINUTE VIDEO OF YOU MIXING. ONE WINNER FROM ALL ENTRIES WILL BE THE GRAND PRIZE WINNER AND MIX LIVE WITH HOT 107.9 AT ONE MUSIC FEST!

THE FINAL DAY TO ENTER IS SEPTEMBER 29TH!

MADE HOT BY ONE MUSIC FEST AND ATLANTA’S NUMBER ONE HIP HOP STATION!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Atlanta, GA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The DJ for the Day Contest ends on October 11, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.

OFFICIAL RULES – DJ For A Day – OMF – Fall 2023