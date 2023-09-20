Tracee Ellis Ross Gives A Class In Posing While Rocking $1500 Pointy Prada Pumps

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Some celebrities just look like they have fun with their social media accounts. Our favorite Girlfriend, Tracee Ellis Ross, is one of them.

She often uses social platforms to showcase her personality, build her PATTERN brand, and stunt her sensational style. And Tracee’s recent Sept. 20 Instagram post is an example of how she commonly does all three.

The new post is a carousel of poses featuring the 50-year-old. Tracee jokes in her caption that she took the pics herself with an “auto-timer.”

In the various slides, Diana’s daughter is perfectly perched on a blue chair against a wall with floral wallpaper. Tracee rocks the cutest white pointy Prada shoes, and her dress of choice for the photos is sophisticated, black, and also Prada.

The entire ensemble screams rich, vintage, corporate-glamour. And we are here for it!

Tracee’s social media post chronicles her recent outfit to the Fast Company Innovation Festival held in New York this week. Paparazzi caught shots of her around town slaying in the outfit. In addition to Ross, A-list style slayers Gabrielle Union, Diane von Furstenberg and Christy Turlington were reportedly also in attendance.

Walk a mile in Tracee’s Prada pumps

Prada retails the pumps at just under $1500. The stylish heels are available on the site in white and black.

According to the sought-after brand’s website, the shoes are part of the Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The accessory boasts structural details, elegant character, and unique geometric shapes.

Shop the shoes below.

Inspired by Tracee, catch more Prada tomorrow

In other Prada news, the luxury brand will present its Spring-Summer 2024 Womenswear collection on Sept. 21 at 8am ET. Set your clocks now to catch more shoes, dresses, and other fabulous ready-to-wear garments. We’ll be watching, too.

