Get A Peek Inside Tracee Ellis Ross’ Posh Dinner Party For Pattern Beauty

PATTERN, the beauty brainchild and Black hair ‘baddie’ brand from Tracee Ellis Ross, turned four on September 20. Tracee invited some of her favorite beauty editors to a rooftop evening soiree to celebrate the milestone in style.

Keep scrolling to get a peek into the Pattern beauty birthday event and see what the black-ish actress wore.

Peek inside PATTERN’s posh party

The invite-only event was held on the Nine Orchard luxury hotel rooftop in New York City. The Big Apple’s night sky proved to be a picturesque backdrop for the beauty event.

Photos of the event show an epic, stylish night with hues of orange, green, and yellow found throughout the space’s decor. Event designers perfectly placed gorgeous floral centerpieces, green vines, and candles around the room. High-end wicker furniture, white tablecloths, and Asian-style lamps added to the effortless flow.

Tracee took time to greet and thank attendees during the dinner. Social media coverage shows her gushing over her business milestone, singing “Happy Birthday” while gazing at a ‘stunning cake,’ and hinting at a return to her PATTERN promotion in the shower.

“This is our editors dinner, but this also a birthday dinner,” Tracee reportedly shared with her guests. “So PATTERN turned four. It’s crazy to me.”

Tracee joked, “And I am just so grateful as some of you started with us when I was in the shower. We have evolved since then, I have taken many showers in public. We tried to retire that, but it might happen again. I don’t know.”

Tracee Ellis Ross heads to her dinner in Christian Louboutin red-bottoms

Following the event, Tracee Ellis Ross posted a carousel of slides on Instagram. She looks absolutely fabulous in the pictures, rocking a black Alexandre Vauthier suit with a black and gold-accented belt, and red bottom Christian Louboutin pumps.

The cut of Tracee’s suit is one we’ve seen her slay flawlessly. The pieces include a strong shoulder, cinched waist, and slightly baggy harem straight-leg style trousers.

Tracee’s make-up let her natural glow shine throughout the night as she donned a smoky-eye with a simple lippie and blush combination. The 50-year-old mogul’s hair was slicked back into a long pony stretching down to her tiny waist.

Tracee’s post also shared a cute video of the beautypreneur before arriving to her dinner. Tracee’s excitement is infectious as she smiles and dances with joy. Experience it below.

Sending congratulations and well wishes to Tracee Ellis Ross for reaching this milestone. Happy Birthday, PATTERN!

