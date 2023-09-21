HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Kaba, a known UK Drill rapper, was shot and killed by a Metropolitan Police officer in September 2022 after a high-speed chase in South West London. Reports are now coming forth that the Met Police officer responsible for the death of Chris Kaba has been granted bail after they were initially charged.

We first learned of the Chris Kaba case via a report from The Sun, which shared in its reporting that the rapper was shot dead in Streatham Hill while driving an Audi Q8 that local police connected to an earlier gun incident. Kaba was followed by an unmarked police vehicle before officers boxed the car in. With Kaba trapped by the cars, one officer fired a shot into the front windshield, striking Kaba.

The unnamed officer, known only as NX121 according to a BBC report, was charged formally after an investigation from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) concluded. The officer was held at Westminster Magistrates’ Court but appeared at the Central Criminal Court, known widely in London as the Old Bailey, and was granted bail.

Via a court order, officer NX121 was granted bail release but must alert the court of his living address, surrender his passport, and not apply to travel beyond the nation’s borders. Officer NX121 will appear again in court on December 1 of this year with a possible trial date of September 9 next year.

Kaba, also known as Itch, Madix, or Mad Itch, was a member of the 67 Hip-Hop collective and also worked as a construction worker. The crew has been framed as a criminal gang by Met Police and has faced criticism in the press due to the nature of their lyrics and beef with rival crews.

Chris Kaba was 24.

—

Photo: @dimzy6ix7even / Instagram

Met Police Officer Who Shot & Killed UK Drill Rapper Chris Kaba Granted Bail was originally published on hiphopwired.com