Halle Bailey Steps Out In A Dolce And Gabbana Trench Coat At Milan Fashion Week

Halle Bailey’s style is effortless! The songstress was spotted out during Milan Fashion Week this weekend giving us style goals in a Dolce and Gabbana look that’s perfect for the fall.

The Little Mermaid actress recently attended the Dolce and Gabbana runway show alongside her boyfriend, rapper and YouTuber DDG. The couple stepped out both wearing designer looks from the brand, with Bailey rocking a bright, yellow trench coat and a bold red lip while DDG rocked an all white ensemble.

Bailey paired her ‘fit with silver accessories including silver, platform heels and silver jewelry. She also wore her locs loose and long with slightly curled ends.

The couple’s latest appearance comes on the heels of rumors that they are expecting their first child together. Although neither one of them have confirmed nor denied the rumors, fans have taken to the Internet, especially #BlackTwitter, to speculate that the actress’s latest oversized and baggy fashion looks might signal that the beauty is expecting and potentially covering her growing baby bump.

Earlier this week, Bailey attended another fashion show where she was spotted rocking another oversized look. For this appearance, the star attended the Gucci Ancora show rocking a large blazer coat which she styled as a dress. She paired the black and white ensemble with knee high leather boots and wore her hair in a half up, half down style. She also rocked a natural makeup look to let her effortless beauty shine through and was all smiles as she posed ahead of the show.

Whether the rumors are true or not, we’re absolutely loving Halle Bailey’s classic fall style!

