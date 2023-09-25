Jonathan Majors Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Meagan Good “The Mrs.”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations may be in order for Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good.

The couple was spotted at the Congressional Black Caucus’ Black and White Gala in D.C. on Saturday night, where Good was one of the event’s notable speakers.

Majors appeared to be there to support his actress girlfriend, who took the stage to say how excited she was about Black people coming out to support a good cause.

“We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!” Good told the crowd after co-host Lorenz Tate passed her the microphone.

With Majors in tow, she turned to him with the mic to see if he had parting words.

“So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here, and I love y’all! Babe, you want to say anything?” she asked.

After peering into the crowd, he smiled and said, “Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is.”

Though he didn’t say much, it was telling because the term missus is usually only used after a couple has tied the knot. However, Majors could have just simply used it as a term of endearment.

The crowd cheered in response as Majors quickly passed the microphone back to Tate, and the clip ended.

News of the couple’s burgeoning relationship was first confirmed by PEOPLE back in May, noting that the two were friends prior.

“Meagan and Jonathan have maintained a friendship for some time,” a source told PEOPLE. “Meagan has shown considerable support towards him. It seems their relationship has developed further from that point.”

As Majors hopped out of the friend zone, he also began battling charges stemming from physically assaulting his then-girlfriend in a NYC Taxi in March. Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has fought to prove the actor’s innocence as his professional commitments and sponsorships hang in the balance.

The domestic assault case has since been delayed several times, most recently with a new start date of Oct. 25.

Jonathan Majors Sparks Marriage Rumors After Calling Meagan Good “The Mrs.” was originally published on cassiuslife.com