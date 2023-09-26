Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To See Burna Boy Live!

Listen Live
Published on September 26, 2023

Afro Nation Detroit

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Help us choose the music we play!

Tap in with Hot 107.9 and take our music survey. One person who takes the survey will win tickets for 4 to see Burna Boy at the ” Told Them Tour” on March 24th at State Farm Arena. They will also receive $150!

 

Tap Here & Take Our Survey

 

 

