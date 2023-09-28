Megan Thee Stallion Shared Her Renaissance Tour Weekend Recap With Her Idol Beyoncé

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion shared her weekend recap after performing both nights during Beyoncé’s Houston Renaissance World Tour. She talks about how much of an honor it was to share a stage with the legendary Houston artist, how she couldn’t stop ugly crying the entire weekend and how much she celebrated this momentous occasion. Check out her recap inside.

Houston Hotties link up! Megan Thee Stallion joined Beyoncé on stage at her Renaissance World Tour stop in their hometown. The two artists collaborated on Meg’s viral TikTok sensation “Savage (Remix),” where Beyoncé contributed a sing-song rap verse and hook. Beyoncé hopping on the remix earned Megan Thee Stallion her very first Grammy for “Best Rap Song” at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

It was only right Beyoncé brought Megan out to perform in Houston. Megan Thee Stallion famously shares her life happenings in the most comical vlog-styled recaps on social media. This time, the theme was obviously Renaissance. Meg shares that the weekend was filled with joyful tears as she proudly joined her idol (Beyoncé) on stage.

“I got on this camo because I will go to f*ckin war behind Beyoncé,” Megan screams in the video.

The rapper adorned a sexy, camouflage jumpsuit as she performed their hit “Savage (Remix) alongside Queen Bey.

“My whole life I was always like I’m gonna be the rap Beyoncé,” Megan professed in the video shared on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion recaps the weekend with moments preparing for the show, performing with the legendary singer, and the aftermath that ensued from an iconic two-day weekend.

The original Houston Hottie posted the weekend recap video with the caption, “Yall i have been ugly crying with my lace lifting all weekend lol i will never stop screaming about this moment! I have loved @beyonce MY WHOLE LIFE this means EVERYTHING TO ME!!! I love you thank you thank you thank you for everything ”

Check it out below:

Megan Thee Stallion Shared Her Renaissance Tour Weekend Recap With Her Idol Beyoncé was originally published on globalgrind.com