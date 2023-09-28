Who is Siya? About The ‘Baddies East’ Newbie

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Brooklyn-raised through and through, Siya has captured the attention of Baddies East fans, who got introduced to the stylish stud on last night’s episode of the show. While Siya may be new to you, she’s been on our radar since her first days on reality TV. Keep scrolling for more information on who is Siya.

The former Sisterhood Of Hip-Hop rapper made her debut on the popular Zeus Network show showing off her undeniable swag. The queer artist offers a refreshing contrast to the rest of the baddies cast by bringing a cool and collected energy to the rambunctious bunch.

Who Is Siya?

Siya is a masculine-presenting artist and actress who has appeared on TV shows like Oxygen’s Sisterhood Of Hip-Hop, The Doctors, and the BET + Original series Angel. Siya has released several bodies of music including her most recent EP Mixed Emotions. She currently appears on Zeus Network’s Baddies East.

Siya’s TV Career

Siya, real Name Michele Andrea Sherman, appeared on three seasons of Oxygen’s Sisterhood Of Hip-Hop alongside Diamond (Crime Mob), Bia, Brianna Perry, Nyemiah Supreme, and Audra The Rapper. The popular 2014 show gave female rappers a platform to display their skills, struggles, and triumphs.

Siya was a standout on the cast as an openly gay rapper with all the charisma to make it in the industry. Siya also appeared on an episode of The Doctors to fix her chipped tooth smile. Siya underwent a “smile makeover” that upped her swag to a megawatt.

Siya also stars in the BET + Original series Angel as the character Diamond, who “attempts to show Angel the ways of the streets, but her arrogance and lack of experience gets in her way.”

Siya Was Raised In Brooklyn

Siya was born in California and relocated to Bed-Stuy where she was raised by her grandmother. In an interview with FuseTV, she detailed how her childhood struggles contributed to who she is. “My mother was on drugs and my father was incarcerated for the rest of his life. All the struggles that I went through made me exactly who I am. So I’m not ashamed of anything I went through.”

Posted up in her hometown, she recently posted a photo outside a Brooklyn Housing Projects, with the caption. “I strive to be like who inspired me so that i can inspire others the same way. We both grew up in the same part of Brooklyn. Bed-stuy really raised some lyrical bullies. I’m one of them.”

Her effortless swag is personified by her masculine-presenting appearance. The DND artist often pairs a cap with her look, but really gets the girls going when she rocks her long hair in a straight style, free of brim.

Siya released her Mixed Emotions EP in January under Hillman Grad Records/Def Jam Recordings. Siya was once signed to R&B general Tank’s record label R&B Money LLC.

Catch Siya on Baddies East every Sunday night on Zeus Network.

Who is Siya? About The ‘Baddies East’ Newbie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com