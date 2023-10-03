Happy Anniversary: Michelle And Barack Obama Celebrate Their 31st Wedding Anniversary

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

News headlines for the past few months have been filled with surprising celebrity couple breakups and divorces. From Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson to, more recently, Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson, some of our favorite #couplesgoals have called it quits.

No couple is immune. And social media commentary has almost made it seem as if the lasting love many of us imagined when we were little girls doesn’t exist.

But then, former First Lady Michelle and former President Barack Obama entered the chat. Celebrating their 31st wedding anniversary on October 3, the Forever First couple took to social media to laud their love.

While just another annual commemoration, as we’ve come to expect and witness from the two since the late 2000s, their 2023 posts hit different.

At best, they help to restore our faith in Black love and encourage marriage and lifetime unions for for those that seek them. And at least they remind us that couples can stay together though relationships take work.

See Mrs. Obama’s post to her husbae.

Michelle and Barack Obama on marriage

In addition to their anniversary posts, birthday wishes, and family portraits, Barack and Michelle have previously opened up about the realities of marriage. Publicly speaking more after former President Obama left office, the couple has shared what has seemingly made their relationship work and what marriage is like.

First Lady fans should remember when the Chicago native mentioned during a Revolt TV roundtable discussion that she “couldn’t stand” her husband Barack for about ten years while raising their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Our favorite FLOTUS stated, “We don’t talk about how much work is required and how hard it is even when you are madly in love with the person, even when everything works out right. People think I’m being catty by saying this: It’s like, there were ten years where I couldn’t stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

Following these comments, she expounded on managing challenges as a wife, mother, and professional. She added, “for 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,’ And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever, ever.”

Michelle Obama says couples can “glamourize marriage”

Mrs. Obama recently spoke to Gayle King on CBS Mornings about modern-day relationships. Shaking her head softly with a smile while rocking a yellow Sergio Hudson suit, Mrs. Obama said she feels couples tend to “glamourize marriage” and be more into their “dress and their day.”

But the fabulous wife of 31 years admits that relationships take work. And from the looks of their recent posts, both Michelle and Barack are in it for the long haul.

We are here for real Black love- and couldn’t help but take notes and say “Aww” when reading the couples’ messages. Happy Anniversary, Mr. and Mrs. Obama!

Happy Anniversary: Michelle And Barack Obama Celebrate Their 31st Wedding Anniversary was originally published on hellobeautiful.com