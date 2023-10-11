All You Need to Know: Georgia Primary Voting 2023

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

GENERAL ELECTION 2023

By Denise Dunbar, Radio-One, Atlanta

VOTER BASICS

and ISSUES OVERVIEW

Voters can find tons of information about how to cast a ballot, on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page (https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/). You can register to vote using the MVP webpage and check to see if you are still on the active voter rolls. If you’ve been taken off, just re-register. Also, use your MVP login to request an absentee (mail-in) ballot, find polling locations and view sample ballots.

For specific links, to answer election questions, check out the information below.

How do I register to vote and/or check to see if I’m still on Georgia rolls?

To register you must be a citizen, a legal resident of Georgia. You must be at least 17 ½ at the time of registration and at least 18 by the time you vote. The last day to register if you want to vote in this

November’s election is October 10, 2023. Also, this is the last day to change your address so that they’ll assign you an updated polling place.

To register by mail, you may download the Voting Application, print, fill it in and mail it back to your county elections office.

Application – https://sos.ga.gov/sites/default/files/forms/GA_VR_APP_2019.pdf

To register online, you must have a valid driver’s license, or a state issued ID.

Online Application – https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/beginRegistration.do

If you haven’t voted in a while or contacted the secretary of state’s office, Georgia law allows election officials to remove you from voting to an inactive status. That means they’ll purge you from the voter rolls. If you have been taken off the rolls, all you’ll need to do is re-register by the deadline of Oct. 10, 2023. Check your registration status here. https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

2023 Election Dates

Key dates to keep in mind for the upcoming election.

October 10th – is the last day to register to vote in order to be eligible to participate in the November General Election.

October 16th – Early voting begins.

August 21nd – October 27th – Days to submit absentee ballot applications for the November election

November 7th – General Election

To see the entire 2022 Georgia Elections Calendar, click here.

https://sos.ga.gov/sites/default/files/2023-07/2023%20Comprehensive%20Calendar_Final_Approved_V12.5.22-R06.30.23.pdf

or—click here….

https://sos.ga.gov/sites/default/files/2023-02/2023%20Abbreviated%20Calendar_Final_Approved_V02.01.23_0.pdf

Link for quick information

If you need quick answers to your election questions, go to the Secretary of State’s election division page. You’ll find quick answers to frequently asked questions, as well as a search engine. The link is –

https://sos.ga.gov/elections-division-georgia-secretary-states-office

Felony convictions

Once a person has completed their sentence, including any probation, parole or payment of fines, they can register and vote in Georgia.

Where do I go to vote?

Polling locations can change daily. Most often, your early voting location will be different that your one on Election Day. Be mindful, polling places can even change from one day to the next day, during early voting. That’s why it’s important for voters check with the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page – before you go vote to make sure that you show up at the correct precinct.

To find your precinct – https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

Voter identification – IN PERSON

Voters who show up at the polls, will need to bring a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport. Bring one of the following 7 forms of ID when you vote in-person.

Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired Student ID from a Georgia public College or University Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority, or other entity of this state Valid U.S. passport ID Valid U.S. military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph if the voter

Voter Identification – Mail-in and Absentee Voting

When you request an absentee ballot, you must include your driver’s license number. If you do not have one, you can use a state-issued ID or get a free ID from any Department of Drivers Services or your county elections office. Below are types of identification you’ll need for absentee voting.

United States Passport Georgia Voter identification card Other valid photo ID card issued by a branch, department, agency, or entity of the State of Georgia, any other state, or the United States authorized by law to issue personal identification United States military identification card provided that such identification card contains a photograph of the voter Employee identification card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government, Georgia state government, or Georgia county, municipality, board, authority, or any other entity of the state of Georgia provided that such employee identification card contains a photograph of the voter Tribal identification card, provided that such identification card contains a photograph of the voter Student ID from a Georgia public college or university Or you may use any of the following documents which shows your name and address

a. Current utility bill

b. Bank statement

c. Paycheck

d. Government-issued check

e. Another government document

Get a free photo ID for voting

The state offers free Voter ID cards that can be issued at any county elections officer or any Georgia Department of Driver Services.

Contact your county registrar’s office for more information. https://elections.sos.ga.gov/Elections/countyregistrars.do

Provisional Ballot Voting

Provisional voting allows voters to use a paper ballot to solve various issues at the polls. Reasons for using a provisional ballot include not having proper ID, or a voter’s name not appearing on the voter rolls. If a voter uses a provisional ballot on Election Day, they will have 3 days after they cast the ballot, to go to their county registrar’s office and present acceptable identification. If they fail to do this, their vote will not be counted.

PLEASE NOTE: Provisional ballots cannot be used anymore if the voter finds themselves at the wrong voting location, UNLESS it’s after 5 pm on Election Day. That could be frustrating to voters who stand in long lines and later be told they’ll have to go to another location. Get your correct polling place and check your provisional ballot status by using this link. https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

Sample Ballots

Sample ballots give you a snapshot of the actual ballot including the list of candidates and ballot measures. Go to the Georgia MY voter webpage and log in to see the sample ballot for your county.

Log onto the MVP here. https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

Races

Some elections are for voters who reside in certain cities. Other races are county elections and others state and federal races. The state does not publish a list, but you can log onto the Georgia MyVoter page and see a sample ballot to see who is running for your area. However, The New Georgia Project has published a list of several Georgia races. I’ve copy and pasted the list below, you can check out their link at https://newgeorgiaproject.org/november-election-2023/

Appling County

· Baxley City Council – Posts 1, 2, and 5

Atkinson County

· Pearson City Council – one post

· Willacoochee – Mayor and two city council posts

Bacon County

· Alma – Mayor and council post 2 – For those residing in the city only

Baker County

· Newton City Council – two at large members

Banks County

· Maysville – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 4

Barrow County

· Auburn – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Bethlehem – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 4

· Statham – Mayor and two city council posts

· Winder – Mayor, one at large city council post, and city council posts 2 and 4

Bartow County

· Cartersville City Schools – Board of Education Posts 3 and 4 and one at large post

· Adairsville – Mayor and City Council Posts 1, 2, and 4

· Cartersville – Mayor and City Council posts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6

· Emerson – Mayor and four city council posts

· Euharlee – Two city council posts

· Kingston City Council – posts 2 and 3

· White – Mayor and two city council posts

Ben Hill County

· Fitzgerald City Council – three posts

Berrien County

· Enigma – Mayor and City Council posts 1, 2, 3, and 4

· Nashville – Mayor and three council posts

· Ray City – two city council posts

Bleckley County

· Cochran City Council – Posts 1, 2, and 3

Brantley County

· Nahunta – Mayor and four at large council posts

Brooks County

· Morven City Council – Posts 3, 4, and 5

· Pavo – Mayor and two city council posts

· Quitman – two city council posts

Bryan County

· Pembroke – Mayor, one at large city council post, and city council posts 1, 2, 3, and 4

· Richmond Hill City Council – Posts 3 and 4

Bulloch County

· Brooklet – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Portal – Mayor

· Statesboro City Council – posts 2, 3, and 5

Burke County

· Waynesboro City Council – Posts 1, 2, and 3

Butts County

· Jackson City Council – Posts 1, 4, and 5

Calhoun County

· Arlington City Council – Posts 1, 2, and 3

· Edison City Council – three posts

· Leary – Mayor and four at large city council posts

Camden County

· Kingsland City Council – posts 1 and 2

· St. Mary’s – Mayor and city council posts 4, 5, and 6

· Woodbine – Mayor and two at large posts

Candler County

· Metter City Council – posts 1, 2, and 5

Carroll County

· Carrollton City Schools – Board of Education Posts 1 and 4 and one at large post

· Bowdon – Mayor and City Council district 2

· Carrollton – Mayor and city council posts 3 and 4

· Mount Zion – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Temple City Council – posts 3, 4, and 5

· Villa Rica – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Catoosa County

· Fort Oglethorpe – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 4

· Ringgold – Mayor and three at large city council posts

Charlton County

· Folkston – three at large city council posts

· Homeland City Council– posts 4, 5, and 6

Chatham County

· Savannah City Schools – Board of Education Post 1

· Garden City – Mayor and city council posts 2, 3, and 4

· Pooler – Mayor and six at large city council posts

· Port Wentworth – Council Members 2 and, 4, Council member at large

· Savannah – Mayor, two at large city council posts, and city council posts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6

· Tybee Island – Mayor and three at large city council posts

Chattooga County

· Trion City Schools – Board of Education Post 4

· Summerville City Council – posts 3, 4, and 5

· Trion City Council – posts 4 and 5

Cherokee County

· Canton – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, and 3

· Holly Springs – Mayor and city council posts 3 and 5

· Woodstock City Council – posts 2, 4, and 6

Clayton County

· Forest Park City Council – posts 3, 4, and 5

· Jonesboro City Council – two at large posts

· Lake City – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Lovejoy – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, 3, and 4

· Morrow – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Riverdale – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, and 4

Clinch County

· Homerville City Council – one post

Cobb County

· Acworth City Council – Posts 1, 2, and 3

· Austell – Mayor and City council posts 2, 4, and one at large post

· Kennesaw – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Powder Springs – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Smyrna – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7

Coffee County

· Broxton – Mayor and four city council posts

· Douglas – Mayor and city council posts 2, 3, 4, and 6

· Nicholls – Mayor and five at large city council posts

Colquitt County

· Berlin – Mayor and four at large city council posts

· Moultrie – Mayor and city council posts 1, 3 and 4

Columbia County

· Grovetown – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Harlem City Council – two posts

Cook County

· Adel – Mayor and City Council Posts 1 and 2

· Sparks City Council – three posts

Coweta County

· Grantville – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Newnan City Council – District 1 post A and B and District 3 post A and B

· Senoia – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, 3, and 4

Crawford County

· Roberta City Council – Posts 3, 4, and 5

Crisp County

· Cordelle City Council – posts 1 and 4

Dade County

· Trenton – Mayor and 2 city council posts

Dawson County

· Dawsonville – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 3

Decatur County

· Bainbridge City Council – Posts 4, 5, and 6

DeKalb County

· Atlanta Public Schools – Board of Education Posts 1, 3, 7, and 9

· City Schools of Decatur – Board of Education Posts 1 and 2

· Avondale Estates – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Brookhaven – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 3

· Chamblee City Council – posts 2 and 3

· Clarkston City Council – three at large city council posts

· Decatur City Council – one at large city council post and post B for districts 1 and 2

· Doraville – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, and 3

· Dunwoody – Mayor and city council posts 4, 5, and 6

· Lithonia – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Stone Mountain City Council – posts 1, 2, 3, and 4

· Stonecrest – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 4

· Tucker City Council – “Post 2” for districts 1, 2, and 3

Dodge County

· Chester – Mayor and four at large posts for city council

· Eastman City Council – posts 2, 3, and 4

Dooly County

· Unadilla City Council – three at large posts

· Vienna – Mayor and two at large city council posts

Dougherty County

· Albany – Mayor and commission posts 1, 4, and 6

Douglas County

· Douglasville – Mayor and city council posts 2, 4, and 5

Early County

· Blakely – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Effingham County

· Effingham County Schools – Board of Education Posts 1, 3, and 5

· Guyton – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Rincon City Council – three at large posts

· Springfield City Council – three at large posts

Elbert County

· Bowman City Council – one at large district

· Elberton City Council – posts 2 and 3

Emanuel County

· Oak Park – Mayor and five city council positions

· Swainsboro City Council – posts 2 and 5

· Twin City – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Evans County

· Claxton – Mayor and three city council posts

· Hagan – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Fairburn

· Three at large posts

Fannin County

· McCaysville – Mayor and five at large city council posts

Fayette County

· Brooks City Council – Posts 3, 4, and 5

· Fayetteville – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Peachtree City – two at large city council posts

· Tyrone – Mayor and two at large city council posts

Floyd County

· Cave Spring – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Rome – Mayor and four city council posts

Forsyth County

· Cumming City Council – Posts 3, 4, and 5

Franklin County

· Carnesville – Mayor and two at large council posts

· Franklin Springs City Council – two at large posts

· Lavonia – Mayor and city council posts 3 and 4

· Royston City Council – posts 2, 4, and 6

Fulton County

· Atlanta Public Schools – Board of Education Posts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9

· Alpharetta – Mayor and city council posts 4, 5, and 6

· Chattahoochee Hills City Council – posts 1, 3, and 5

· College Park – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 3

· East Point City Council – four at large posts

· Fairburn City Council – three posts

· Hapeville – Mayor and one at large city council posts

· Johns Creek City Council – posts 2, 4, and 6

· Milton City Council – “post 2” for districts 1, 2, and 3

· Mountain Park – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Palmetto – Mayor

· Roswell City Council – posts 1, 2, and 3

· South Fulton City Council – posts 1, 3, 5, and 7

· Union City – two at large city council posts

Gilmer County

· East Ellijay – Mayor and four city council posts

· Ellijay – Mayor and five at large city council posts

Glynn County

· Brunswick Commission – North and South Ward Posts

Gordon County

· Calhoun City Schools – Board of Education Posts 4 and 5

· Calhoun – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Resaca – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Grady County

· Cairo City Council – posts 1, 3, and 5

Gwinnett County

· Buford City Schools – Three Board of Education Posts (at large)

· Buford City Council – Chair Position

· Berkeley Lake – Mayor and two at large City Council posts

· Dacula City Council – two at large posts

· Duluth – Mayor and city council posts 4 and 5

· Grayson – Mayor and four city council posts

· Lawrenceville – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Lilburn – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Loganville City Council – three at large positions

· Norcross City Council – three at large positions

· Peachtree Corners – Mayor, one at large city council post, and city council posts 1 and 3

· Snellville – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Sugar Hill City Council – Posts 1, 2, and 3

· Suwanee – Mayor and two at large city council posts

Habersham County

· Alto – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 4

· Baldwin City Council – Posts 1, 2, and 3

· Clarkesville City Council – two at large posts

· Cornelia – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 4

· Demorest City Council – two posts

· Mount Airy City Council – three at large posts

Hall County

· Gainesville City Schools – Board of Education Posts 2, 3, and 5

· Clermont City Council – Posts 1, 2, and 5

· Flowery Branch – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Gainesville City Council – posts 2, 3, and 5

· Lula City Council – posts 1, 4, and 5

· Oakwood – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

Hancock County

· Sparta – Mayor and four city council posts

Haralson County

· Bremen City Schools – Board of Education Posts 1, 2, and 3

· Bremen City Council – posts 1 and 2

· Buchanan – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Tallapoosa City Council – posts 4 and 5

· Waco – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 3

Harris County

· Hamilton – Mayor and one city council post

· Pine Mountain City Council – three at large posts

Hart County

· Hartwell City Council – three at large posts

Henry County

· Hampton City Council – three at large posts

· Locust Grove – Mayor and three at large posts

· McDonough City Council – one at large post and posts 3 and 4

· Stockbridge City Council – three at large posts

Houston County

· Centerville City Council – Posts 3 and 4

· Perry City Council – “Post 2” districts 1, 2, and 3

· Warner Robbins City Council – posts 2, 4, and 6

Irwin County

· Ocilla City Council – posts 2, 4, and 5

Jackson County

· Commerce City Schools – Board of Education Posts 3, 4, and 5

· Jefferson City Schools – Board of Education Posts 1, 3, and 5

· Arcade City Council – two at large positions

· Braselton City Council – posts 1 and 3

· Commerce – Mayor and city council posts 3, 4, and 5

· Hoschton City Council – posts 4 and 5

· Jefferson City Council – posts 1, 3, and 5

· Nicholson – Mayor and two at large posts

· Pendergrass – Mayor and two at large city council posts

Jasper County

· Monticello City Council – “Post 2” of districts 1 and 2

Jeff Davis County

· Hazelhurst – Mayor and city council posts 3 and 4

Jefferson County

· Louisville City Council – three at large posts

· Wadley City Council – two at large posts

· Wrens – Mayor and three at large city council posts

Jenkins County

· Millen – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Johnson County

· Wrightsville – Mayor and four city council posts

Lamar County

· Barnesville – Mayor and City Council posts 1 and 3

Laurens County

· Dublin City Schools – Board of Education Posts 1, 2, and one at large post

· Dexter – Mayor and three city council posts

· Dublin – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, 3, and 4

· East Dublin – Mayor, two at large city council posts, and city council posts 1, 2, and 3

Lee County

· Leesburg City Council – posts 4, 5, and 6

Liberty County

· Allenhurst – Mayor and three at large council members

· Hinesville – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, 3, and 4

· Midway – Mayor

· Riceboro – Mayor and four at large city council posts

· Walthourville – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

Lincoln County

· Lincolnton City Council – posts 1, 2, and 3

Long County

· Ludowici – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

Lowndes County

· Valdosta City Schools – Board of Education Posts 3, 4, 5, and 6

· Dasher City Council – posts 3 and 4

· Hahira City Council – posts 2 and 3

· Lake Park – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Remerton – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Valdosta – Mayor, one at large city council post, and city council posts 1, 3, and 5

Lumpkin County

· Dahlonega City Council – posts 4, 5, and 6

Macon County

· Marshallville City Council – three members

· Montezuma City Council – three at large members

Madison County

· Comer City Council – posts 2 and 3

· Danielsville – Mayor and two at large city council posts

Marion County

· Buena Vista – Mayor and two city council districts

McDuffie County

· Thomson – Mayor and city council posts “A” and “B” of district 1 and district 2 as well as one member of district 3

McIntosh County

· Darien – Mayor and two city council posts

Meriwether County

· Greenville – Mayor and three city council posts

· Luthersville – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Manchester – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Woodbury City Council – posts 3 and 4

Miller County

· Colquitt – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 3

Mitchell County

· Pelham City Schools – Board of Education – three at large posts

· Baconton – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 4

· Camilla – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Pelham – Mayor and city council posts A and B of districts 1 and 2

Monroe County

· Forsyth – Mayor and city council posts 1, 3, and 4

Montgomery County

· Ailey – Mayor and Council Member Posts 5 and 6

· Mount Vernon – Mayor and three at large city council posts

Morgan County

· Madison City Council – posts 1, 3, and 4

· Rutledge City Council – posts 2 and 4

Murray County

· Chatsworth- Mayor and city council posts 3 and 4

· Eton City Council – posts 3 and 4

Newton County

· Covington – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, and 3

· Newborn City Council – posts 1 and 2

· Oxford – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, and 3

· Porterdale – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Oconee County

· Bogart – Mayor and 2 council member posts

· Watkinsville City Council – posts 3, 4, and 5

Oglethorpe County

· Crawford – Mayor and five city council posts

Paulding County

· Dallas – Mayor and one at large city council post, and city council post 2

· Hiram – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Peach County

· Byron – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 4

· Fort Valley City Council – one at large post, “east” post and “west” post

Pickens County

· Jasper – Mayor and one at large city council post

· Nelson City Council – two at large posts

Pierce County

· Blackshear City Council – Posts 1, 5, and 6

· Patterson City Council – three posts

Pike County

· Williamson – Mayor and city council posts 1, 4, and 5

· Zebulon – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Polk County

· Aragon – Mayor and two at large city council posts

· Cedartown Commission – two posts

· Rockmart – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 5

Pulaski County

· Hawkinsville City Commission – posts 3 and 4

Putnam County

· Eatonton – Mayor, one at large post, and posts “1 and 2” and “3 and 4”

Rabun County

· Clayton City Council – posts 3, 4, and 5

· Mountain City – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 4

Randolph County

· Cuthbert City Council – three at large posts

Rockdale County

· Conyers City Council – posts 2, 3, and 4

Schley County

· Ellaville City Council – posts 1, 2, and 4

Screven County

· Sylvania – Mayor and three at large posts

Seminole County

· Donalsonville City Council – two at large posts

Spalding County

· Griffin – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 4

Stephens County

· Toccoa Commission – three posts

Stewart County

· Lumpkin – Mayor and three at large posts

Sumter County

· Americus City Council – Posts 1, 2, and 6

· Plains City Council – three at large posts

Talbot County

· Talbotton – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5

Tattnall County

· Glennville – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

· Reidsville – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Taylor County

· Butler – Mayor and City Council posts 2 and 4

· Reynolds – Mayor and two at large posts

Telfair County

· Lumber City – one at large city council member and city council posts 1 and 2

· McRae-Helena City Council – posts 1, 2, and 3

Terrell County

· Dawson – Mayor and city council posts 1, 3, and 4

Thomas County

· Thomasville City Schools – Board of Education – three at large posts

· Boston City Council – Posts 3 and 4

· Coolidge City Council – three at large posts

· Meigs – Mayor and three at large city council posts

· Ochlocknee – Mayor and two at large city council posts

Tift County

· Omega – Mayor and one city council post

· Tifton – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 4

· Ty Ty City Council – posts 1, 3, and 5

Toombs County

· Vidalia City Schools – Board of Education Posts 1 and 3 and one at large post

· Lyons – Mayor and city council posts 3 and 5

· Vidalia City Council – one at large post and posts 3 and 4

Towns County

· Hiawassee City Council – posts 3, 4, and 5

· Young Harris City Council – posts 1, 2, 3, and 4

Treutlen County

· Soperton – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 5

Troup County

· Hogansville City Council – posts 3, 4, and 5

· Lagrange City Council – “Post C” districts 1 and 2 and “Post B” district 2

· West Point – mayor and three at large city council posts

Turner County

· Ashburn – Mayor and five at large city council positions

· Sycamore City Council – two at large positions

Twiggs County

· Jeffersonville – Mayor and six city council posts

Union County

· Blairsville City Council – 3 at large posts

Upson County

· Thomaston – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Walker County

· Chickamauga City Schools – Board of Education – two at large posts

· Chckamauga – Mayor and two city council posts

· LaFayette City Council – one at large post and city council posts 3 and 4

· Lookout Mountain City Council – one at large post

Walton County

· Social Circle City Schools – Board of Education Posts 1, 3, and 5 and one at large post

· Monroe City Council – posts 1, 2, 4, 5, and 7

· Social Circle – Mayor and city council posts 2 and 4

Ware County

· Waycross – Mayor and city council posts 4 and 5

Warren County

· Warrenton City Council – three posts

Washington County

· Davisboro – Mayor and two city council posts

· Sandersville – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, 3, and 4

· Tennille City Council – posts 2 and 3

Wayne County

· Jesup City Council – posts 1, 4, and 5

Wheeler County

· Alamo – Mayor and three at large council members

· Glenwood – Mayor and five city council posts

White County

· Cleveland – Mayor and city council posts 1 and 2

Whitfield County

· Dalton City Schools – Board of Education – three at large posts

· Dalton – Mayor and city council post 3

· Varnell City Council – post 3, 4, and 5

Wilcox County

· Abbeville City Council – three at large positions

· Rochelle – Mayor and five city council posts

Wilkes County

· Washington – Mayor and city council posts 1, 2, and 3

Wilkinson County

· Gordon City Council – three at large posts

· Ivey City Council – two at large posts

· McIntyre – Mayor and four city council posts

Worth County

· Poulan City Council – posts 1, 2, 3, and 5

· Sylvester City Council – posts 1 and 2

· Warwick City Council – posts 1 and 2

2023 Election Cycle Issues

This November 2023 is considered an “off-year”, but Georgia activists warn against complacency. Some top issues at this point to consider are the economy, inflation, affordable housing, voting rights, and police reform.

Affordable Housing –

The supply of affordable housing units in Georgia is in crisis mode. Post-pandemic, higher rents, higher housing prices and higher interest rates have led to more evictions and more homelessness. The average rent for a one-bedroom in the Atlanta area averages is around $1500-$1800. The cost of most houses are over $300,000. This has led to hardships, because wages have not increased. According to the Joint Center of Housing Studies for Harvard University, $600 is the max for households bringing in $24,000 or less.

Many people are crying for Rent Control, which could cap the amount landlords can charge for rent. However, at this time, the issue lies with Georgia legislators. Currently there is a law that bans rent control. Atlanta city council recently passed a resolution, urging legislators to repeal that law, so that municipal leaders can better deal with affordable housing.

https://nlihc.org/housing-needs-by-state/georgia

Voting Access for Black voters

Activists believe Georgia’s tightening requirements could make it harder to vote, especially with mail-in ballots, which is becoming increasingly popular.

New laws require voters to use a valid ID in order to apply for an Absentee Ballot. That could put a hardship on older and disabled voters who may not have a driver’s license. New election laws also reduce the number of drop boxes where voters can submit their Absentee Ballots.

Below is a chart of the 2020 elections to illustrate its growing popularity of Absentee Voting among both parties.

Police Reform-

Many activists have expressed disappointment with the trends shaping law enforcement accountability. They did not see the sweeping reform that was promised after the George Floyd murder in 2020. And they felt more disappointment after the January 2023 killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. Those pushing for change are fighting a narrative that police reform will compromise public safety. However, there is one important area of progress – the adoption of body cameras. In 2020, 60% of law enforcement agencies used body cameras. That number is expected to grow by 80% by the end of 2023.

Cop city – Atlanta wants build a huge Police and Fire Public Training Center in the middle of 1,000 area of urban woods in Dekalb County. City officials say, the center will provide real-life mock training, but environmentalists are concerned about the destruction of nature. Other activists fear such intense training could lead to the militarization of police agencies. If built, this would be one of the largest training facilities in the country. The center is currently being debated.

https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta/2023/02/01/cop-city-gets-a-green-light-atlanta

Overall Black Voting Issues

According to the Carnegie Endowment for International peace, the top issues for Black Americans include jobs, the economy, racism, healthcare and crime. Other surveys have included police reform, housing costs and wealth inequity.

https://carnegieendowment.org/2023/08/02/black-americans-don-t-vote-on-foreign-policy-but-they-are-paying-attention-pub-90319

Ukraine Funding-

Foreign policy is not usually a top concern for Black Voters, but more are growing concerned. In fact, voters across the spectrum are feeling the inflationary pinch and wondering if the US is spending too much tax-payer money in Ukraine. Since the war began, the US has sent billions to Ukraine, and there is a proposal submitted to send $100 billion more. Below’s chart does not include related spending to other US allies that are connected to this war.

Area activists encourage voters to contact their congressional representatives and let them know whether they support the current level of funding.

https://www.cfr.org/article/how-much-aid-has-us-sent-ukraine-here-are-six-charts

Inflation

Consumers are feeling the squeeze because of inflation. The feds are reporting that the spike in inflation is cooling off, but prices are still considerably higher than many families can afford. Home prices and rent are major contributors to inflation.

This is another issue commonly seen as a federal issue. But all voters are pushing for help on local levels as well. For the past 2 years, the federal government offered millions to help keep local governments running through the American Rescue Plan Act. Georgia is projected to get nearly $17 billion. https://gcn.org/american-rescue-plan-act-arpa-resources/

These funds can help businesses, home owners and renters. Some people want to know if local governments are effectively utilizing these types of federal relief programs to ease inflation pains. Questions also exist about the need for rising taxes and fees.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-07-12/inflation-at-3-flags-end-of-emergency-turning-point-for-fed

All You Need to Know: Georgia Primary Voting 2023 was originally published on majicatl.com