Gabrielle Union Gives Us Style Goals In A Plunging Army Green Jumpsuit

Gabrielle Union’s latest red carpet appearance has left us green with envy.

The 50 year old actress stepped out over the weekend for Neiman Marcus’ star-studded party and her fashion did not disappoint! The event was held in honor of Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry and Ms. Union came dressed to the nines in the perfect fall ensemble. She donned a stunning Schiaparelli monochromatic jumpsuit in the perfect shade of army green. The jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline and a strapless peplum corset top. It also included a delicate pinwheel pattern at the chest.

The stunning look fit also featured high-waisted pants with gold button details throughout. Of couse, the Bring It On alum took the look to the next level by accessorizing the ensemble with a chunky necklace, gold pumps and a bright blue handbag.

The beauty also shared the look on her Instagram page and sent her followers into a frenzy with her fashionable photo dump. “a @schiaparelli night welcome to LA @danielroseberry ” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

“Ohhh that money green is GREENING!!! ” wrote one follower. “You really just out here GLOWING ” wrote another, while another called her simply, “Stunning .”

But Gab wasn’t the only celeb in attendance at the star-studded affair. Other notables like Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, and Angela Bassett were also on the scene and of course, they were dressed in their very best looks for the fashionable night out.

These ladies always look good!

We love to see it!

