HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

DO YOU HAVE MOUNTING BILLS, CHILDCARE COSTS, HOUSEHOLD NECESSITIES, MEDICATION, CAR ISSUES – OR ARE GAS AND INFLATION IS AFFECTING SOMEONE YOU KNOW?. WELL CHIC-FIL-A ATLANTA IS HERE TO HELP!

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU! TELL US WHAT YOU NEED HELP WITH! WHO KNOWS, WE JUST MIGHT SHOW UP TO YOUR HOME OR JOB WITH A LITTLE HOPE.

DELIVERING HOPE, DELIVERED TO YOU BY CHICK-FIL-A ATLANTA AND HOT 1079!

Chick-Fil-A Delivering Hope was originally published on majicatl.com