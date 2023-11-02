Racist and Proud: Hot 107.9 Boss Keeps Workers in Check

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Radio employees in Atlanta, GA are facing a severe wage crisis. Despite the critical role they play in providing news, entertainment and emergency information to our community, their compensation does not reflect their value. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2020, the median annual wage for radio and television announcers was $34,630 nationally. However, considering the cost of living in Atlanta is 1.2% higher than the national average (source: Payscale), this income is insufficient for a decent standard of living.eating its employees fairly.