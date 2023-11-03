HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Atlanta With The help of Cirque-Du-Soleil is kicking off This Year Christmas Angels Campaign with a Toy Donation!

If you would like to help a child this Christmas, drop off a unwrapped toy at Cirqu-Du-Soleil in Atlantic Station on Wednesday, November 8th from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Each toy donated will help a child this holiday season.

Christmas Angels: Cirque-Du-Soleil was originally published on majicatl.com