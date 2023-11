Last Chance Christmas: Win $1,000 For All Your Holiday Needs! [Register Here]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

RADIO ONE ATLANTA IN PARTNERSHIP WITH 1-800-TRUCKWRECK PRESENTS LAST CHANCE CHRISTMAS!

HOLIDAY SHOPPING CAN BE STRESSFUL AND WE KNOW YOU COULD USE SOME LAST MINUTE CHRISTMAS CASH IN YOUR POCKET! WERE GIVING FIVE STATION LISTENERS $1000 EACH FOR A TOTAL OF 5 THOUSAND DOLLARS!

TELL US WHY YOU NEED THIS CHRISTMAS CASH AND LOOK FOR A CALL FROM AMY WITHERITE LETTING YOU KNOW THAT YOU ARE A WINNER!

IT’S THE LAST CHANCE CHRISTMAS CONTEST COURTESY OF AMY WITHERTIE, 1-800-TRUCKWRECK AND RADIO ONE ATLANTA!