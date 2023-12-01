Asking For A Friend: She Discovered Her New Man Is A Gigalo!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from Latavia! Latavia says her and her new man have been on a roll but after gushing about him to her close friend she quickly recognized him and the red flags started flying! Latavia revealed to us that she found her man was a gigalo who used other woman as a source of extra income!

When she confronted him about it he admitted it but tried to ensure her that no sexual activity was involved! Her man claims that older woman pay him for companionship and that he only spends time with them as a way to make them feel young again! Latavia isn’t buying it at all and isn’t sure if she can trust a man who splits his time between other woman!

Listen to what the Hustlers had to say about it and let us know your thoughts! Have a problem or a question you need advice on? Call us and leave a voicemail on the Hustle Hotline at 1866-HUSTLE-8 and tune in to Asking For A Friend weekdays on The Morning Hustle Show with Lore’l and Kyle.

