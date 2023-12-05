Are Ashanti & Nelly Are Expecting Their First Child Together?

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s not get our hopes up just yet, but pregnancy rumors are swirling after Ashanti and Nelly shared a questionable embrace on stage at his 11th Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel on Sunday. ⁣

Nelly’s annual Black White Ball unfolded in St. Louis during the weekend, yet it’s the possible pregnancy rumors surrounding the couple that continues to generate excitement.

In a recently circulated video clip featuring Nelly and Ashanti on stage, the affectionate rapper can be seen joyfully rubbing Ashanti’s stomach, giving rise to speculations about a potential pregnancy for the R&B artist. Amidst the belly rubs, the crowd and host echoed the chant ‘Seal the deal,’ while the couple shared laughter and embraced each other. Ashanti can be seen swatting this hand away, which some think is her way of telling him not to spill the news just yet!

Now this isn’t the first time Nelly has been caught caressing his the belly of his r&b boo but shortly after the video went viral, US Weekly seemingly confirmed speculation that the couple is indeed expecting their first child together. As for us, until Mr. Country Grammar and Ashanti confirm it themselves, we’ll continue to keep an eye on it. What do you think? Did Nelly finally put a bun in Ashanti’s oven!? Check out more posts below and chime in with your opinion down in the comments!

