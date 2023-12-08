Atlanta police have arrested a woman who tried to burn down the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr.
Authorities claim that the 26-year-old, whose name has yet to be released, poured gasoline on the property at 501 Auburn Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Multiple witnesses reportedly stopped her and reached out to police.
Once law enforcement arrived the woman was detained and is currently being held on attempted arson and second-degree interference with government property charges.
The home, which was taken over by the National Park Service in 2018, is currently closed for renovations that are expected to be completed by 2025.
In a statement Tuesday night, the King Center wrote that “an individual attempted to set fire to this historic property. Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”
Martin Luther King Jr. was born in this house and lived there until he was 12 years old.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
ATL Woman Tries To Burn Down Birth Home Of Martin Luther King Jr.
