Lori Harvey Makes Waves At Miami’s Art Basel, Hosts Private Brunch And Yevrah Pop-Up

Lori Harvey is making waves in Miami as the city lights up with stars in town for Art Basel. Between lavish parties, star-studded receptions, and awe-inspiring art shows, the Yevrah owner hosted an intimate brunch and public pop-up to promote her brand. Both celebrities and fans flocked to the socialite’s events in support.

Scroll for more details on who attended, what Lori wore, and where other celebrity favorites were spotted at Art Basel this past weekend.

Lori toasts Yevrah rocking a dazzling champagne-colored two-piece set.

Lori invited close friends, supporters, and fashion insiders to a lavish brunch on December 8. Held at Miami’s waterfront Casadonna, the event featured delicious food from the Italian venue, “seashell readings,” and words from Lori. Event decor included Yevrah plates, Christmas trees made out of fruits and vegetables, and a peach and green tablescape.

While at the event attendees enjoyed cocktails sponsored by Patron. Pictured donning light colors such as orange, green, and cream, guests chose between the Mallorca, which included Patron Silver and limoncello, or the Ibiza, with the Patron Silver and sparkling lemonade.

Lori was an absolutely stunning host, rocking a mesh and sheer champagne two-piece skirt set with gold jewelry. Her makeup and hair complimented her “it girl” ensemble with soft glam, baby hair swoops, and natural curls.

One of Lori’s good girlfriends, Chanel Iman, also slayed at the event. The supermodel and new mommy looked fabulous wearing a cream sleeveless jumpsuit with a tube-top bodice and simple gold jewelry. Chanel’s hair was tousled in a shoulder-length side-part style.

See the two looking fabulous with their friend, Toi Pina, on Chanel’s Instagram page.

Lori rocks a $1250 Loewe dress to the Miami Yevrah pop-up sale.

The next day, Lori hosted a Yevrah Swim pop-up at The Webster in a multi-colored Loewe dress that we need in our closet. The $1250 body-skimming dress screamed “Miami chic,” featuring a large pink flower pattern, high neckline, and sea shell bottom.

Lori was on hand at the shopping experience greeting fans, taking pictures, and recommending pieces. The activation included a pink table and chair seating area, custom racks and merchandise displays, and a mobile truck with bikinis for sale.

Lori joins Chanel Iman, Yvonne Orji, and other influencers at Miami Playlab activation.

Known to work – and play – hard, Lori joined American Express and PlayLab, Inc. for a House Party following her pop-up. Combining art and nostalgia, the bespoke event featured installations inspired by childhood toys. Attendees enjoyed music, food, and playful fun while catching up with friends and celebs.

Lori was spotted alongside Chanel Iman and Yvonne Orji at the invite-only evening event. Lori’s outfit of the evening was a body-hugging black dress from Christopher Esbe and strappy sandles. The 26-year-old was unapologetically giving body-ody-ody and we can’t get enough.

