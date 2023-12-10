Janelle Monae Is Living Her Best Life In Miami And We Love It

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Janelle Monae is living her best life in Miami and looking good while doing it. The “Age of Pleasure” artist was spotted throughout the city’s Art Basel festival on stages, in art shows, and at the hottest events.

On Thursday, December 7, the singer attended a star-studded event hosted by W Magazine and Ralph Lauren. The event “celebrated the energy and creativity of Art Week in high style.”

Janelle and other attendees enjoyed cocktails from Tangeray and Ketel One, seafood appetizers, and DJ’ed-mix retro classics and pop songs. The inside-outside event included candlelight, white floral decor, and a splash-worthy pool.

Janelle Monae suits up with Ralph Lauren at Miami invite-only event.

Janelle followed the soiree’s theme, rocking a black-and-white suit by event co-host Ralph Lauren. Her sleeveless vest was crisp and white, fitting her like a glove. And her pants were tailored fabulously in a wide-leg style and tuxedo satin details.

Janelle complimented her outfit with a bold red lip and soft glam makeup. Her hair was parted on the side in a chic bob cut with a sexy bang.

Several other celebrities and influencers were in attendance, including Chanel Iman, Jordyn Woods, Becky G, and Miguel. They, too, understood the assignment and slayed. Chanel wore a preppy pink suit, while Jordyn Woods wore a slinky little black dress.

Janelle Monae’s black and white flower coat is as big as our dreams.

Before attending W Magazine’s soiree, Janelle performed at an Art-Basel kick-off event with Mickalene Thomas. Held at Tropicale at The Miami Beach EDITION, the swanky party celebrated Mickalene’s partnership with Google and an exclusive fashion capsule collection.

Singing music from “Age of Pleasure,” Janelle gave attendees something to talk about. The 38-year-old wore an over-the-top white and black rosette cape that was as big and bold as our dreams and jumped in the hotel EDITION’s pool during the night.

Yes, Sis! As Janelle put in her stories, “y’all had a time last night.” See pictures on Janelle’s Instagram from the fun-filled, music, art, and culture Miami night.

Janelle Monae Is Living Her Best Life In Miami And We Love It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com