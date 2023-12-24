Simone Biles Seemingly Responds To Backlash Over Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘Are Y’all Done Yet?’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles is clapping back at the haters. On Saturday, December 23, the 26 year old seemingly responded to the backlash that her husband, Jonathan Owens, received over comments regarding their relationship and how the two met.

During an appearance the couple made on The Pivot podcast, Owens referred to himself as “the catch” in their relationship and was immediately met with criticism from the Internet who ran to Biles’ defense, citing her as “the catch” in their relationship due to her epic credentials and Olympian status.

However, after a few days of negative conversation, the Olympic athlete apparently had had enough, and took to Twitter to post a meme along with the caption, “Are y’all done yet?” which many believed was her way of addressing the conversation surrounding her marriage.

Criticism of the 28 year old Green Bay Packers safety began after a clip of his podcast appearance went viral. In the clip, the podcast’s hosts asked the football player how he and his wife got together, to which he responded, “It’s really how she pulled me, man, that’s the question.”

He then recounted how he and Biles met, explaining how he didn’t initially know who she was. “When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August,” he explained.

He went on to explain how the two connected on a dating app and were “texting back and forth” before they met for their first date. When asked if he considered himself the “catch” in their relationship, he explained, “I always say that the men are the catch.” He continued by explaining, how although he had been “afraid to commit” at first, their relationship came when he least expected it. “When we hung out, we just hit it off instantly. Laughed the whole night,” he admitted.

Once the internet got wind of Owens’ comments, the backlash began. But, the couple didn’t seem to let it bother them. On Friday, December 22, Owens took to Instagram to initially respond to criticism he was receiving, posting a series of photos of him and Biles along with the caption, “Unbothered Just know we locked in over here ,” to which Biles responded, “ for life,” in the comment section.

Biles and Owens tied the knot in May 2023 and have been “unbothered” ever since. The couple said “I do” in a private ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico alongside 140 of the couple’s close friends and family and, according to what the athlete recently shared in an Instagram prompt, was her “best moment of 2023.”

Simone Biles Seemingly Responds To Backlash Over Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘Are Y’all Done Yet?’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com