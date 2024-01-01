The Most Stylish ‘Housewives Of Potomac’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The Real Housewives of Potomac kicked off their eighth season in November, and per usual, the girls are serving style episode after episode. The series favorites are known for their unique and sometimes eccentric take on today’s hottest fashion looks.

Whether it’s a testimonial hot seat glam moment or an adventurous trip out of town with, the ladies serve style and drama.

The most stylish women from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Karen

Karen Huger serves a modern chic style with a dash of class. Everything the Grand Dame wears drips luxury. She nails the balance of dressing fabulously appropriate for her age (60 where?) while still going toe-to-toe with the everyday red carpet insta-baddie. A woman who can do both!

Candiace

Candiace’s style finds a way to be loud and unique while still remaining elegant and trendy. We love that she experiments with bold prints and bold hairstyles. She isn’t glued to one hair look (the way some of her other cast members are), and that range keeps her always looking fresh on camera.

Wendy

Dr. Wendy Osefo is always serving sophistication. She’s not afraid to experiment with bold statement jewelry pieces and over-the-top glam hair, though. It’s hard to keep it hot and professional at the same time, but Wendy’s got it!

Mia

Mia Thorton is holding it down for business class, because she’s not a businesswoman; she’s a business, woman. We love her sleek and sexy silhouettes, and she rocks a bob just as well as she rocks long, shiny, black bundles.

Ashley

Ashley has classic beauty, and she glams up her sporty physique with silhouettes that show off her tight and toned midsection (cut-outs and midriffs galore!) And we always appreciate her daring cleavage fashion moments to keep things spicy!

NNeka

The newest housewife to the block is definitely making her fashion mark with sleek, gorgeously patterned looks that pay homage to her Nigerian roots. It’s clear the attorney-turned-slay queen is still figuring out her signature look, but she’s so green on the show, so we’re sure there’s more to come.

Robyn

Regarding fashion, Robyn stays in her range. Depending on her mood, she can dress it up for a night on the town or serve soccer mom chic. Whatever it is, she pulls it off!

Giselle

Giselle’s fave card doesn’t decline. Her style runs across multiple eras of fashion (sometimes it’s giving 1970s, sometimes, early 2000s). While some of her fabric choices can be a little questionable, she’s such a beauty queen, so she can’t look bad.

