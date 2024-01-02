King of Beats ATL: Submit Your Original Beat For a Chance to Win!

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Atlanta, Georgia , metropolitan area, who are 1 8 years of age or older.

Welcome to the HOT 107.9 King of Beats ATL Entry Page! Ready to showcase your musical prowess?

Submit your original beats below for a chance to win exciting prizes and gain recognition in the music industry. Follow the guidelines, upload your masterpiece, and let the competition begin!

Please see important dates Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 PM on Friday, January 19, 2024. Semi-Finalists: January 26, 2024, the Station will announce the Semi-Finalists. From January 29, 2024, to 11:59 PM on February 12, 2024 (“Voting Period”), the Compositions will be posted on the Station’s website for the public to vote. Finalists: At the end of the Voting Period, the eight (8) Semi-Finalists with the most votes will be named the Finalists. The Finalists will compete in battle of the bands event on February 25, 2024, at a time to be determined by the Station.

Step into the spotlight! Submit your best beats and tracks today.

For additional information and key dates, please read the official contest rules.