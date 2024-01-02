Listen Live
King of Beats ATL: Submit Your Original Beat For a Chance to Win!

Published on January 2, 2024

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Atlanta, Georgia,metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. 
Welcome to the HOT 107.9 King of Beats ATL Entry Page! Ready to showcase your musical prowess?
Submit your original beats below for a chance to win exciting prizes and gain recognition in the music industry. Follow the guidelines, upload your masterpiece, and let the competition begin!

Please see important dates

Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 PM on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Semi-Finalists: January 26, 2024, the Station will announce the Semi-Finalists.  From January 29, 2024, to 11:59 PM on February 12, 2024 (“Voting Period”), the Compositions will be posted on the Station’s website for the public to vote.

Finalists: At the end of the Voting Period, the eight (8) Semi-Finalists with the most votes will be named the Finalists.  The Finalists will compete in battle of the bands event on February 25, 2024, at a time to be determined by the Station.

Step into the spotlight! Submit your best beats and tracks today.

For additional information and key dates, please read the official contest rules.

CONTEST RULES

