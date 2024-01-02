King of Beats ATL: Submit Your Original Beat For a Chance to Win!

Please see important dates
Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 PM on Friday, January 19, 2024.
Semi-Finalists: January 26, 2024, the Station will announce the Semi-Finalists. From January 29, 2024, to 11:59 PM on February 12, 2024 (“Voting Period”), the Compositions will be posted on the Station’s website for the public to vote.
Finalists: At the end of the Voting Period, the eight (8) Semi-Finalists with the most votes will be named the Finalists. The Finalists will compete in battle of the bands event on February 25, 2024, at a time to be determined by the Station.
Step into the spotlight! Submit your best beats and tracks today.
For additional information and key dates, please read the official contest rules.
CONTEST RULES
