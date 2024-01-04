HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

JOIN RADIO ONE ATLANTA AND THE CENTER FOR CIVIL AND HUMAN RIGHTS AS WE SALUTE AND HONOR THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. MONDAY, JANUARY 15TH FROM 10AM TO 3PM AT THE CENTER FOR CIVIL AND HUMAN RIGHTS.

Atlanta! Celebrate Dr. King’s legacy at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights’ January 12th to 15th! Begin with “Truth on the Rocks” an evening of dance, cocktails, guided tours, and real talk about history’s impact today. Featuring Alvin Ailey Dancers and DJ Sed! Explore selections from the Morehouse College Martin Luther King Jr. Collection and reflect on 1964 milestones that transformed a movement. Plus, family fun activities through MLK Day!

MLK Day Live Broadcast at The National Center For Civil & Human Rights was originally published on majicatl.com