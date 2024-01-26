February is Black History Month and this month’s edition’s theme is Urban Life Photography: African Americans and The Arts. It’s all in the eye of your lens to capture and develop your visual story.
We’re looking to select 5 photographers out of Atlanta to display 3-5 of your photographs – use your creative expression around our black history month theme: Urban Life Photography: African Americans and The Arts.
….So, if you’re Atlanta’s next best thing to hit the Art circuit, submit your entry here and we will see you February 22nd at the first Artist Collective of 2024!
The Artist Collective: Highlighting Local Atlanta Urban/Black Artists was originally published on majicatl.com
