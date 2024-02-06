Netflix Girl Night Out Screening of Tyler Perry’s MEA CULPA

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

HOT 107.9 is partnering with Netflix and hosting a Girl Night Out screening of Tyler Perry’s MEA CULPA on Monday, February 12 at 6:45PM!

Click here to get your screening passes: https://gofobo.com/CULPAwhta

SYNOPSIS:

When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), the truth isn’t as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot… and dangerous.

Film Release Date: February 23, 2024

Director: Tyler Perry

Writer: Tyler Perry

Producer: Tyler Perry, Dianne Ashford, Will Areu, Angi Bones, Kelly Rowland

Cast: Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, Nick Sagar, Sean Sagar, RonReaco Lee, Shannon Thornton

