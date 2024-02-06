Who Is John Gaines? Victoria Monét’s Hunky Boyfriend

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Victoria Monét became a three-Grammy winner after her incredible sweep at the 2024 Grammys — and the 34-year-old star celebrated the long-awaited feat alongside her family.

Monét’s boyfriend, John Gaines, and their precious 2-year-old daughter, Hazel, cheered from the crowd as the veteran singer and songwriter accepted her awards. Before they entered the ceremony, the trio walked the red carpet and sent the paparazzi into a frenzy with their fashionable ensembles.

Fans have been eager to learn more about Monét’s hunky boyfriend ever since he made his red carpet debut. He’s been supporting the R&B songbird throughout her incredible moment in music and holding down father duties while doing so.

Let’s learn more about the handsome man behind Monét.

John Gaines is a fitness trainer

The attractive gent runs a fitness program called Gains by Gaines, which helps his clients burn fat, gain muscles, and build confidence on their weight loss journey. According to his website, Gaines was a multi-sport athlete before he pivoted into the fitness world.

“When competitive sports were no longer a part of my life, I was lost. I had been preparing for ‘the next season’ almost 20 years of my life and had no idea what to do when it was over. I used fitness to get me through that transition period which definitely wasn’t easy,” the health guru penned.

“I didn’t really know what the future held, but I always knew I had the choice to put some work in each day. This is where Gains Mentality was born.”

Gaines’ passion for health and wellness can also be seen on Instagram. The influencer and model shares tips and workout routines to help his fitness community excel.

John Gaines met Victoria Monét onset of her music video for “Moment”

According to USA Magazine, Monét met Gaines while filming the music video for her hit song “Moment” in 2020. It’s unclear if the lovebirds were romantically involved at the time, but the duo shared passionate kisses throughout the steamy visual.

John Gaines shares a daughter with Monét

In February 2021, Gaines and Monét proudly welcomed their daughter, Hazel. The couple took to Instagam to announce the big news with a beautiful photo of baby Hazel’s hand nestled in between theirs.

“Hazel Monét Gaines 2/21/21,” Victoria wrote. “Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!! Welcome to the world.”

In a separate post, John penned, “Hazel Monét Gaines 2/21/21 I love you @victoriamonet. Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for. #girldad.”

Although they haven’t exchanged vows yet, Monét revealed in a September 2021 interview with Essence that marrying Gaines was a part of her big “plan.”

The Grammy winner added, “We’re completely in love and enjoying our new chapter … [Hazel has] really got him wrapped around her finger, and I’ve seen him change in ways that I know he didn’t expect. She’s growing us up.”

DON’T MISS…

9 Times Victoria Monet Proved She Was That Girl

Who Is John Gaines? Victoria Monét’s Hunky Boyfriend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com