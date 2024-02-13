Register to Win: Dune: Part Two Movie Screening

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The mythic journey continues in “Dune: Part Two,” visionary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s next motion picture adventure based on Frank Herbert’s epic novel. Filmed for IMAX, the story’s hero, Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, continues on a path of revenge against those who destroyed his family. By his side is Chani, played by Zendaya, who helps guide Paul as he hopes to change a terrible future only, he can foresee. From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, “Dune: Part Two” is only in theaters and IMAX, coming March 1st. A Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Register to win a pair of FANDANGO passes to see the movie when it hits theaters from HOT 107.9!