REGISTER TO WIN A PAIR OF PASSES TO BLACK OWNED AND OPERATED!

HOT 107 9 WELCOMES THE BLACK OWNED AND OPERATED MARKETPLACE WHERE BLACK OWNED VENDORS CAN SELL, DISPLAY OR OFFER GOODS AND SERVICES TO HUNDREDS OF CONSUMERS.

THIS EVENT IS SATURDAY FEBRUARY 17TH FROM 1PM TO 7PM AT THE MORROW CENTER IN MORROW…WITH LIVE DJS, PERFORMANCES, SPOKEN WORD ARTISTS AND MORE! FOR TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION, LOG ON TO BLACK OWNED AND OPERATED MARKETPLACE DOT MYLE DOT COM…

REGISTER TO WIN A PAIR OF PASSES TO THIS EVENT FROM ATLANTA’S NUMBER ONE HIP HOP STATION, HOT 107 9!