NYFW Front Row: Janet Jackson And Queen Latifah Rock Black And White To Thom Browne

Thom Browne helped close New York Fashion Week with a star-studded front row and over-the-top runway show. And the fashion girlies expected nothing less.

Spotted in the audience witnessing the glamour, fantasy, and whimsy of the famous designer were Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah (among other VIPs, like Anna Wintour). Sitting side by side, the two were a fashion moment in head-to-toe fits from Thom Browne.

Thom Browne outfit details: Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah in the tuxedo trend.

Janet wore a black tuxedo-style suit with a white button-down shirt. The stripes down the sides of Janet’s menswear suit were everything! Janet accessorized her look with a skinny tie, white and black shoes, and black thin-rimmed glasses. A white coat with black stripe details hung on her shoulders as she entered the show.

The Pleasure Principle Queen’s hair and makeup compliments included long ponytails and soft glam makeup. Get into Janet’s outfit deets below.

And we can’t forget about Ms. Jackson’s face card. Ageless, it never declines.

Queen Latifah matched Janet’s dramatic menswear black and white ensemble with her own luscious look. The Queen was giving, OK?

The hip-hop icon also rocked a black tuxedo-style suit with black piping. Hers, however, included a long sleeveless vest. On top of the Queen’s suit was a tiered voluminous black cape that caused stops and stares. The shoulder accessory included layered realness, white stripe details, and gold buttons. In her hand, Queen Latifah rocked a black and white clock purse with gold numbers.

Anna Wintour, Queen Latifah, and Janet Jackson at Thom Browne are the fashion moment we didn’t know we needed.

Fashion publication WWD caught Queen Latifah, Janet, and their seatmate, Anna Wintour, during the show. See inside shots of the fashion slays that now live rent-free in our heads.

Thom Browne’s Fall/Winter 2024 Collection was a fantastical parade of black and white with a tribute to Edgar Allen Poe. Models slayed the catwalk in houndstooth, color-blocked patterns, sheer fabrics, and mixed moda moments.

Nearly every look included a coat to die or an accessory that made the audience gag. Just like Queen Latifah and Janet Jackson’s ‘fits.

Get into the show below.

NYFW Front Row: Janet Jackson And Queen Latifah Rock Black And White To Thom Browne was originally published on hellobeautiful.com