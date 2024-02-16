HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

ATLANTA, GA, January 30, 2024 – NBAF proudly announces our Black History Month program, Blacklisted! Banned Book Fair + Conference in partnership with the Morehouse College Movement Memory and Justice Project, South Fulton Arts, United Against Book Bans, the ACLU of Georgia, Women Engaged, 44th & 3rd Bookseller, Atlanta Writers Club, Pen America, and Black Writers Weekend.

Taking place from 12 PM – 6 PM on Saturday and Sunday, February 24th & 25th at The Loudermilk Conference Center in Downtown Atlanta, Blacklisted! will feature celebrated authors, scholars, and activists, Tayari Jones, Nic Stone, Dr. Akinyele Umoja, Gerald L. Coleman, Dr. Yaba Blay, Dr. Renée Alexander Craft, and Feminista Jones, among many others.

Blacklisted! will feature a series of engaging events and discussions aimed at generating dialogue and appreciation for literature that has been historically silenced or suppressed.

Highlights of the program include:

● Panel Discussions: Scholars, activists, and authors will engage in dynamic conversations exploring contemporary topics in Black literature. The full schedule can be found at www.nbaf.org.

● Book Readings: Authors will read excerpts from their books and sign copies for the public.

● Film Screening of the documentary Toni Morrison: The Pieces I AM featuring interviews with Hilton Als, Angela Davis, Fran Lebowitz, Walter Mosley, Sonia Sanchez, and Oprah Winfrey. Post- screening discussion hosted by The Toni Morrison Society.

● Activities for Youth: A Book Fair & community book drive to benefit youth-centered non-profits along with interactive children’s activities.

● Book/Merch Vendors: Support a variety of independent Black authors and booksellers and unique finds from local merch vendors.

● Interactive exhibitions about banned African-American literature and authors with social photo booths, food vendors & more!

Blacklisted is free and open to the public. Registration is required. For more information, to view the full schedule of events, and to register, please visit: https://nbaf.org/black-history-month/

About NBAF

NBAF (National Black Arts Festival) is a nonprofit organization with a legacy of providing stellar artistic and educational programs in music, dance, film, visual arts, theater, and the literary arts. Celebrated within and outside of Atlanta, NBAF is recognized as the oldest multidisciplinary arts organization in the United States focused exclusively on the arts and on artists of African descent. Through its annual public programs, world-class performances, commissioned works, visual arts, and youth arts education programs, NBAF offers local, national, and international audiences experiences that are extraordinary and enriching.

Blacklisted! Banned Book Fair + Conference was originally published on majicatl.com